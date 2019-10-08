Indy’s Best Falafel Spots

Canal Bistro

6349 Guilford Ave., 317-254-8700

Consulting a recipe from his native Egypt, where many say the snack was first created, owner George Hanna uses fava beans for a creamier center.

Petra Cafe

610 Massachusetts Ave., 317-602-3535

The patties at this Mass Ave late-night hub get a hit of garlic and a whole spice rack of seasonings and fresh herbs.

Mayfair Taproom

2032 E. 10th St., 317-419-2393

A frequent special here, the falafel burger has ample seasoning to balance flavor-forward toppings like tzatziki sauce and feta.

Sahara Restaurant

832 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-205-9300

A nice balance of spices makes this version from the eastern Mediterranean a good example of how the dish varies throughout the Middle East.

Pure Eatery

1043 Virginia Ave., 317-602-5724; 8235 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-288-0285

Jalapeño lends a serious kick to Pure’s riff on the classic, served with nontraditional ranch dressing.

Al-Rayan Restaurant and Bakery

4873 W. 38th St., 317-986-7554

You might be tempted to skip right to the kebab platters and comforting Yemeni stews at this westside gem, but the crunchy yet light falafel are not to be missed.