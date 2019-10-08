×
1 min read

Indy’s Best Falafel Spots

Stuffed into pitas or served straigh-up on mezze platters, the popular Middle Eastern street food adds its trademark crunch to local menus.

Canal Bistro
6349 Guilford Ave., 317-254-8700
Consulting a recipe from his native Egypt, where many say the snack was first created, owner George Hanna uses fava beans for a creamier center.

Petra Cafe
610 Massachusetts Ave., 317-602-3535
The patties at this Mass Ave late-night hub get a hit of garlic and a whole spice rack of seasonings and fresh herbs.

Mayfair Taproom
2032 E. 10th St., 317-419-2393
A frequent special here, the falafel burger has ample seasoning to balance flavor-forward toppings like tzatziki sauce and feta.

Sahara Restaurant
832 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-205-9300
A nice balance of spices makes this version from the eastern Mediterranean a good example of how the dish varies throughout the Middle East.

Pure Eatery
1043 Virginia Ave., 317-602-5724; 8235 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-288-0285
Jalapeño lends a serious kick to Pure’s riff on the classic, served with nontraditional ranch dressing.

Al-Rayan Restaurant and Bakery
4873 W. 38th St., 317-986-7554
You might be tempted to skip right to the kebab platters and comforting Yemeni stews at this westside gem, but the crunchy yet light falafel are not to be missed.

