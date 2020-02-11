Indy’s Best Galettes

Welcome with savory fillings or as a sweet finale, the rustic galette is turning up on restaurant tables and in dessert cases in a variety of tasty forms.

liter house galette

Liter House

5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800

Treat yourself to a comforting Old World Apple Galette made with cinnamon-spiced apples tucked inside a buttery puffed crust. Slather on the accompanying plum gelée for a complex, equally sweet contrast.

Milktooth Galette

Milktooth

534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131

Slivers of baked fruit provide a delicate sweetness to counter the sturdy crust of this Apple Buckwheat Galette from pastry chef Ilana Gail November.

Pots & Pans

Pots & Pans Pie Co.

4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-347

Bits of brittle-like sugared almonds and the addition of cream cheese make this Apple Cream Cheese Galette a great start to the day.

Fleming's

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

8487 Union Chapel Rd., 317-466-0175

The Chef’s Table menu here starts with this Caramelized Onion Galette with crisp pears, caramelized onions, and nicely browned fontina cheese, all showered with oregano and topped with arugula for freshness.

