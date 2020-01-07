A clean start.

New year, new you? If you made the resolution to stick with a healthy diet, these three meal-prep companies have your back.

1315 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317- 876-5432

The revolving menu is categorized by entrée type including white meat, seafood, red meat, and vegan. Snacks and breakfast items can be added to the packages, available for pickup at the kitchen’s Carmel office or delivery via DoorDash or Grubhub. Meal prices start at $8.99 per serving.

2442 Central Ave., 317-997-0916

A rotating menu posted every Monday on the website lays out paleo, keto, vegetarian, and macro meals. The diet-specific options even include breakfast, dessert, and family-style portions. Pick up in-store or leave out a few hot/cold bags for a more convenient home delivery. The five-meal plan starts at $220 for 20 meals.

3832 E. 82nd St., 317-288-0504

Choose from five low-carb meal plans and 25 menu items ranging from barbecue salmon to bacon-wrapped meatloaf at HercuLean’s northside storefront (and future Bottleworks District location). Or, opt for a low-fee delivery. Prices start at $8.19 per meal for 35 meals.