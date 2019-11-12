135 N. College Ave., 317-602-3702; 351 Monon Blvd., Carmel, 317-671-1640

Dip the soft, thick Bavarian pretzels at Goose the Market’s salumi walkup into sharp cheddar and pimento cheese sauce made special with beer from Sun King Brewing.

317-773-2975

Track down the tiny green food trailer to indulge in one of these market snacks made with Celtic sea salt, Irish butter, and Killian’s Irish red lager, then hand-rolled into the shape of the Celtic trinity knot.

2721 E. 86th St., 317-757-2888

Fatter than most, the butter-slicked twisted knots at Daredevil Beer’s Ironworks location are showered with lemon and salt.

5301 N. Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800

The German beer hall’s giant Bavarian pretzel has the required ratio of bready softness to chewy density. The $6 starter, available in either the traditional salt or everything-spiced coating, comes with sidecars of Munich Dunkel beer mustard and German IPA hot beer cheese.

The Fashion Mall, 317-566-8185

If you openly ponder how many hot pretzels to take back to your seat, the employee behind the concession stand at this indie-film movie house will warn you: the pretzels are big, very big. Just one of the warmed-to-order snacks, roughly the size of a car’s steering wheel, will last well past the previews.