Indy’s Local Bakeries Are Rising To The Occasion

Amelia’s Bread

The flatter, wider-at-the-ends Francese loaves at Amelia’s may have an Italian accent, owing to the bakery’s character. But the shattering crust, chewy open crumb, and sour tang will rival any baguette you’ll find in France.

653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1583, ameliasbread.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

Native Bread

The slender, artfully slashed baguettes this allergen-free bakery puts out are very respectable stand-ins for those who eschew wheat flour. Sorghum and millet make for a slightly firmer dense loaf that’s also great toasted for croutons and hors d’oeuvres.

9456 Allisonville Rd., 317-537-2707, nativebread.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

Taylor’s Bakery

This sleeper old-school loaf with a nice hit of salt will remind you of the bread basket baguettes of your childhood, and its tender crust makes it great for sandwiches.

6216 Allisonville Rd., 317-251-9575, taylorsbakery.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

Leviathan Bakehouse

The tapered ends of Leviathan’s shapely baguette make it a true looker, and the deeply browned, hearth-fired crust belies a surprisingly light crumb.

1101 N. College Ave., 317-493-1879, leviathanbakehouse.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

Rene’s Bakery

The bubbly, crackly exterior of the baguette at Albert Trevino’s tucked-away Broad Ripple patisserie gives way to a nice interior chew with a hearty wheat flavor. And the lighter crust means it stays tender longer (if you don’t end up eating the whole loaf on the way home).

6524 Cornell Ave., 317-251-2253, renesbakery.com