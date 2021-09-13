Indy’s Ten Best Pop-Ups

SOURDOUGH BAGELS. VEGAN doughnuts. Birria tacos. And hot dogs, hot dogs, hot dogs. In past years, these artisan dishes were the stars of funky culinary events frequented by in-the-know foodies looking to score some small-batch delicacies. During the pandemic, however, these occasional (though increasingly weekly) offerings took over restaurant kitchens during off hours. This year, they often serve a different purpose: keeping out-of-work chefs, bakers, and other industry professionals cooking. With low overhead and the ability to switch up small menus on a whim or take orders ahead of time, many cooks and producers found new outlets for their kitchen talents. Pop-ups are less taxing and volatile than restaurant settings, and restaurateurs can get some much-needed foot traffic at down times or while they were closed to dine-in customers. So it’s a win-win, a refreshing food concept that will be sticking around for the foreseeable future. Here are a few of our favorites:

Shoyu Shop

Run by: Kyle Humphreys, recently of Lil Dumplings

Past appearances at: The Signature Table at Fishers Test Kitchen, King Dough

Get: Any ramen or dish with noodles crafted on an authentic Junchu noodle maker

Good to know: Soon available full time at Strange Bird in Irvington.

Sidedoor Bagel

Run by: Josh Greeson, who formerly worked in real estate

Past appearances at: Amelia’s Bread, Tinker Coffee, Commissary

Get: The pumpernickel bialy or cacio e pepe bagel

Good to know: Weekly delivery and pick-up orders are available, and a storefront is planned for fall.

Indy Dough

Run by: Self-taught baker and podcast host Amanda Gibson

Past appearances at: Studio C, Commissary, Amelia’s Bread

Get: Gibson’s vegan take on a classic old-fashioned

Good to know: Gibson’s avid fans help sell out stock fast, so get there early.

Misfit Indy

Run by: Former Rook chefs Adam Ditter and Jordan Wiler

Past appearances at: Milktooth, Bluebeard, Sam’s Silver Circle

Get: Puffy, rich, and delectable Korean egg bread

Good to know: A menu of funky, Asian-inflected bar snacks and sandwiches is now available nightly at Tini.

Thin Glizzy

Run by: Gluten-free baker Grace Seibert and former steakhouse chef Chris Trevino

Past appearances at: Tube Factory, Dorman Street, Bluebeard

Get: The Korean Army stew dog with spicy-sweet tofu, fried ramen, and enoki mushrooms

Good to know: Thin Glizzy’s dogs are handmade of beef and spices in natural lamb casings.

Porch Pizza

Run by: Certified wild mushroom identification expert and forager Eric Neylon

Past appearances at: Milktooth, Tini, local fundraisers

Get: The Korean Banchan pizza with homemade kimchi and gochujang

Good to know: Neylon forages many of the ingredients he includes on his pies.

Fat Uncle P op Ups

Run by: Former Ukiyo and Festiva cook Matthew Janney

Past appearances at: Half Liter BBQ, Black Acre Garden

Get: Janney’s quirky versions of Southeast Asian hawker-stall cuisine

Good to know: “Uncle” is a common Asian moniker for any unknown man.

Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas

Run by: Michigan native Levi Kinney, who full-times at One Trick Pony

Past appearances at: The Signature Table at Fishers Test Kitchen

Get: Any of the birria-style tortas or tacos on offer

Good to know: Dipping is de rigueur, so have plenty of napkins on hand.

Sam’s Square Pies

Run by: Film and video producer Jeff Miner

Past appearances at: Half Liter BBQ

Get: The Bitchin Camaro Detroit-style pizza with three types of pepperoni

Good to know: A brick-and-mortar location in the Garfield Park neighborhood was in the works all summer.

Con Todo

Run by: Former Black Market chefs Esteban Rosas and Gabriel Sañudo

Past appearances at: Bluebeard, Strange Bird, Fishers Test Kitchen

Get: Al pastor and carnitas tacos in fresh corn tortillas

Good to Know: You can hire Con Todo to cater a private taco party, complete with a vertical broiler so every bite of al pastor is fresh cut from the spinning spike.