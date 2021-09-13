Subscribe
Indy’s Ten Best Pop-Ups

No longer one-off buzzworthy events, pop-ups have transformed into funky mainstays responsible for some of Indy’s most memorable meals. 

SOURDOUGH BAGELS. VEGAN doughnuts. Birria tacos. And hot dogs, hot dogs, hot dogs. In past years, these artisan dishes were the stars of funky culinary events frequented by in-the-know foodies looking to score some small-batch delicacies. During the pandemic, however, these occasional (though increasingly weekly) offerings took over restaurant kitchens during off hours. This year, they often serve a different purpose: keeping out-of-work chefs, bakers, and other industry professionals cooking. With low overhead and the ability to switch up small menus on a whim or take orders ahead of time, many cooks and producers found new outlets for their kitchen talents. Pop-ups are less taxing and volatile than restaurant settings, and restaurateurs can get some much-needed foot traffic at down times or while they were closed to dine-in customers. So it’s a win-win, a refreshing food concept that will be sticking around for the foreseeable future. Here are a few of our favorites:

Shoyu Shop

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

@shoyu.shop.indy

 Run by: Kyle Humphreys, recently of Lil Dumplings

Past appearances at: The Signature Table at Fishers Test Kitchen, King Dough

Get: Any ramen or dish with noodles crafted on an authentic Junchu noodle maker

Good to know: Soon available full time at Strange Bird in Irvington.

 

Sidedoor Bagel

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

@sidedoorbagel

 Run by: Josh Greeson, who formerly worked in real estate

Past appearances at: Amelia’s Bread, Tinker Coffee, Commissary

Get: The pumpernickel bialy or cacio e pepe bagel

Good to know: Weekly delivery and pick-up orders are available, and a storefront is planned for fall.

 

Indy Dough

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

@indydough

 Run by: Self-taught baker and podcast host Amanda Gibson

Past appearances at: Studio C, Commissary, Amelia’s Bread

Get: Gibson’s vegan take on a classic old-fashioned

Good to know: Gibson’s avid fans help sell out stock fast, so get there early.

 

Misfit Indy

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

@misfit.indy

 Run by: Former Rook chefs Adam Ditter and Jordan Wiler

Past appearances at: Milktooth, Bluebeard, Sam’s Silver Circle

Get: Puffy, rich, and delectable Korean egg bread

Good to know: A menu of funky, Asian-inflected bar snacks and sandwiches is now available nightly at Tini.

 

Thin Glizzy

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

@thinglizzyindy

 Run by: Gluten-free baker Grace Seibert and former steakhouse chef Chris Trevino

Past appearances at: Tube Factory, Dorman Street, Bluebeard

Get: The Korean Army stew dog with spicy-sweet tofu, fried ramen, and enoki mushrooms

Good to know: Thin Glizzy’s dogs are handmade of beef and spices in natural lamb casings.

 

Porch Pizza

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

@porchpizzas

 Run by: Certified wild mushroom identification expert and forager Eric Neylon

Past appearances at: Milktooth, Tini, local fundraisers

Get: The Korean Banchan pizza with homemade kimchi and gochujang

Good to know: Neylon forages many of the ingredients he includes on his pies.

 

Fat Uncle Pop Ups

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

@fatuncleindy

 Run by: Former Ukiyo and Festiva cook Matthew Janney

Past appearances at: Half Liter BBQ, Black Acre Garden

Get: Janney’s quirky versions of Southeast Asian hawker-stall cuisine

Good to know: “Uncle” is a common Asian moniker for any unknown man.

 

Gordito's Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

@gorditosrustbelt

 Run by: Michigan native Levi Kinney, who full-times at One Trick Pony

Past appearances at: The Signature Table at Fishers Test Kitchen

Get: Any of the birria-style tortas or tacos on offer

Good to know: Dipping is de rigueur, so have plenty of napkins on hand.

 

Sam's Square Pies

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

@sams_square_pie

 Run by: Film and video producer Jeff Miner

Past appearances at: Half Liter BBQ

Get: The Bitchin Camaro Detroit-style pizza with three types of pepperoni

Good to know: A brick-and-mortar location in the Garfield Park neighborhood was in the works all summer.

 

Con Todo

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

@contodoindy

 Run by: Former Black Market chefs Esteban Rosas and Gabriel Sañudo

Past appearances at: Bluebeard, Strange Bird, Fishers Test Kitchen

Get: Al pastor and carnitas tacos in fresh corn tortillas

Good to Know: You can hire Con Todo to cater a private taco party, complete with a vertical broiler so every bite of al pastor is fresh cut from the spinning spike.

 

