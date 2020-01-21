Introducing Black Acre Loft

An alley door covered in bottle caps was the only indication there might be a bar upstairs. And while you might have had a coffee stout or a Saucy Intruder rye IPA on your mind last week as you climbed the decidedly rustic stairs to Black Acres’ new taproom above Greek’s Pizzeria on Delaware Street downtown, the decades-old location isn’t the only thing new about Black Acre Loft. The Eastside brewery, which is approaching a decade in business, recently unveiled its new spirits enterprise, Wilderland Distillery, producing reserve gin, spicy aquavit, rum, and vodka. These new products star prominently in the Loft’s full roster of old-meets-new cocktails such as a “French Horn” with vodka, blackberry liqueur, and pear or the bracingly refreshing “The Long Engagement” with Wilderland gin, a not-too-tart strawberry shrub, lemon, and a fresh basil leaf.

The shotgun second-floor space is just the latest in Black Acres enterprises, which includes a dog-friendly beer garden on Bonna Avenue and a soon-to-open rotisserie and bourbon bar on Main Street in Zionsville. The efforts are encouraging news for the landmark East Washington Street that sustained extensive damage after a mid-December fire. But spirits were high at the Loft’s soft opening Wednesday, where a funky renovation of the space above downstairs tenant Greek’s Pizzeria has turned it into a fashion-forward sipping spot with one foot in the past. Psychedelic wallpaper prints, mod wood, and exposed brick are just some of the features of the new spot, which will provide pizzas from Greek’s with expanded hours. The collaboration is another in a growing effort by the Central Indiana pizza chain to connect with local breweries and bars, including the Greek’s Pizzeria Taproom at 49th and College. And with nearly ever spot taken on nearby Mass. Avenue, the secluded spot is a welcome new watering hole just (slightly) off the beaten path.

Black Acre Loft

130 N. Delaware St.