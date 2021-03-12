Korave’s Fat Stack Cookies Are Worth The Wait

Baker Julie Kim and her husband, chef Jung Gyu Kim (co-owner of Korave Korean BBQ at Fishers Test Kitchen), spent three years perfecting the buttery, gooey formula for their Fat Stack cookies. “We had this idea that we wanted to provide warm cookies straight out of the oven to people late at night,” Julie says. They started with the original Fat Stack, a chocolate chip cookie that’s soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, before introducing seasonal cookies like the hot cocoa Fat Stack topped with a giant marshmallow—and, eventually, the ultimate Double Stack, a towering ode to all things chocolate (chocolate cookie dough, semi-sweet and white chocolate chips, and crunchy bits of Oreo). Pre-order your fix for pickup at the Korave counter and stay tuned for a brick-and-motar location. Fishers Test Kitchen, 317-953-6412, korave.us