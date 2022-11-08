Last Stop: Nevermore

OVER THE summer, Cincinnati real estate broker Sean Cahill unveiled a $10 million revamp of the former Cadillac Ranch/Bartini’s space downtown. While its name, Nevermore, references Edgar Allan Poe’s spooky poem, “The Raven,” Cahill’s 25,000-square-foot location on the ground level of Indy’s historic Union Station is a sprawling sampler of nightclub themes. A series of connected rooms, all dramatically lit and filled with detailed tchotchkes, Nevermore houses a casual man cave, a tucked-away speakeasy, a vintage duckpin alley, a garden room with hanging rattan chairs, and several other lavishly appointed vignettes. Daytime visitors can grab a latte at the funky checker-tiled cafe. And guests who gravitate toward the formal library with book-lined shelves and leather couches might appreciate the literary puns in cocktail names such as the Pit and the Paloma, A Dream Within a Mule, and the Oval Peartrait. 302 S. Meridian St., 317-426-3871, nevermoreunionstation.com