Meet The Company Using A Horse Trailer As A Mobile Bar

Inside Rail Event Co. is the first local business to offer a genuine spruced-up pony cart with drink taps, interior lighting, and a sleek bar top.

If food trucks were the high-end party essential of the last decade, Andy Cochran is banking on refurbished horse trailers as the adorable event accessory of the current moment. Riding in on a trend of equestrian-themed gin bars that have been the rage in the UK recently, his Inside Rail Event Co. is the first local business to offer a genuine spruced-up pony cart with drink taps, interior lighting, and a sleek bar top for rent at weddings, tailgating events, and VIP receptions. 

Before Cochran could take the 1993 trailer (which he bought from a horse-show family in rural Advance, Indiana) on the road, he had to clean out a bit of debris. Manure, that is. Once he gutted it, did a keg upgrade, and added cabinetry, Cochran tapped some local artisans, including fabricator Casey Bigtree and furniture designer Loran Bohall, to help make it the showpiece it is. The trailer had its earliest appearances in 2018 at such events as Cars and Gravy at the National and the Holler on the Hill music fest in Garfield Park.  

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
