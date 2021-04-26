Michael Burgin’s Homemade Naan Recipe          

Naan may be most familiar alongside curries at your favorite Indian restaurant. But journeyman chef Michael Burgin’s easy recipe, which he perfected at Beholder, pairs with just about any dish, from roasted vegetable spreads to soups and chili, whether you spice it up or go for the original article.

(Editor’s Note: Naan can also be cooked on a flattop grill or home electric grill, if desired. For extra flavor, combine any of the recommended spices with olive oil and crushed garlic or melted clarified butter, and then brush warm naan with the mixture.)

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 cup warm water

1/4 ounce active dry yeast (not instant)

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon table salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt or sour cream

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus additional for final brushing, if desired

Grapeseed or another neutral oil, for frying

Spices and herbs such as ground cumin, coriander, cinnamon, curry, parsley, thyme, and/or mint, to taste, optional

Instructions: