Nevermore Puts A Literary Spin On Dining

Nevermore, a massive new dining and entertainment space with an eerie Edgar Allan Poe theme, has opened its doors in the former Cadillac Ranch and Bartini’s location inside Union Station. The venue boasts a slew of themed dining rooms and seven bars serving specialty drinks. It also features a duckpin-bowling alley, a rooftop bar area overlooking South Meridian Street, and a coffee and juice bar for daytime patrons.

If the darkly themed “featured spaces” don’t remind you of Poe’s classic The Masque of the Red Death, Nevermore’s quirky, modern look with gothic touches will. Try sitting in the Library Room, which houses a large black-leather couch and blood-red bookshelves within matte black walls, for a classic experience, or head to the Garden Room for cozy, bohemian furniture and plenty of natural light. The Speakeasy Room is also a safe bet, with promise of seclusion and trendy, neon furniture.

Poe’s influence doesn’t end at the name and decor. The cocktail list includes a slew of drinks that take inspiration from the author and his works. The cleverly titled Tell-Tale Tart mixes red berry vodka, triple sec, blood orange syrup, and fruit and citrus juices, while the more unconventional Edgar, an homage to the author, combines cognac, rum, honey, mint, and cream. For accompaniment, snack on housemade poutine or a flatbread from the restaurant’s soft-opening menu. 39 W. Jackson Pl., 317-426-3871, nevermoreunionstation.com