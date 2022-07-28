New Foods At The State Fair
A preview of all the Midway munchies that are fit to eat at this year's Indiana State Fair.
THE INDIANA STATE FAIR officially opens for the season tomorrow. Hopefully you have a fresh page in your food diary to fill with all of the summer treats that are new to the 2022 menu, all sampled during today’s media preview.
Dense and fudge-y deep-fried brownies have joined the battered-dipped food group, a warm, sugar-on-sugar morsel that you eat like a small apple (don’t bother with the fork). It pairs well with a peach shake-up, a frothy cocktail of sugar water and nectar prepared with the traditional lemon shake-up manual labor.
To hit all of the basic dessert categories, pick up a State Fair Charcuterie Box filled with cotton candy, popcorn, caramel corn, and funnel cake. And for something a little less by-the-book, the Boba Fun Cup has a vanilla ice cream base that gets layered, halo-halo style, with gummy bears, boba, and sliced strawberries.
More grown-up quaffs come in the form of a State Fair Mary garnished with olives and fried cheese, Sun King’s Caramel Corn Beer by the can, and Hi & Mighty’s Lemon ShakeUp canned cocktail.
As for savory dishes, the Pit-Tatoes top roasted baby potatoes with tender pulled pork, and there’s a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos walking taco that will likely sell like wildfire. Don’t leave without sampling a slice of pickle pizza or a bison meat lettuce wrap. For the drive home, grab the Dairy Bar’s newest milkshake flavor, Mint Cookie, which does the Girl Scouts proud.