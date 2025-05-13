Swoon: Circle City Kolache

CIRCLE CITY KOLACHE co-founder Chris Good first encountered the comforting Eastern European hand pies on the road between the Ritter’s Frozen Custard locations he co-owns with partners Brock Craig and Brant Stockcamp. The filled pastries offered a more delicious way to fuel up than other offerings along the interstate, so when the team decided to move beyond frozen desserts, kolache were their first pick. Local pastry star Hattie Shoemaker created Circle City’s from-scratch dough and menu of 28 sweet and savory kolache, and the business opened this spring. Good’s favorite, the chicken, bacon, and ranch kolache pictured here might be their biggest hit.

1521 N. Green St.

Brownsburg, 317-456-2643

