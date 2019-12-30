New Year’s Eve For Procrastinators

If your one big resolution for 2020 is to stop putting things off until the very last minute—well, you still have one more day to indulge in a bad habit. We rounded up our top picks for places that can still (as of this printing) get you in under the wire for an end-of-year soirée. Or, at least a glass of bubbly at the bar.

Studio C (1051 E. 54th St., 317-672-7219)

Chef Greg Hardesty’s show kitchen still has some available seats for a Roaring ’20s party. The five-course meal with seatings at 6 and 6:30 p.m. will feature courses like chicken liver paté with pita, cured salmon, and shrimp bisque—with an optional sixth-course dessert. $150

Turchetti’s Delicatessen (1110 Prospect St., 317-492-9874)

Fountain Square’s inventive meat market will host a Hindsight 2020 party with passed hors d’oeuvres, including a signature antipasto platter and paté de fruit Jello shots. There will be midnight bubbles and one drink of choice included in the price of admission. $75

Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757)

A five-course Mexican New Year Sparking Wine Dinner is planned at the cozy end of Mass Ave, starting with roasted red prawns. $100

Spoke & Steele (123 S. Illinois St., 317-737-1616)

The resident dining spot inside downtown’s Le Méridien boutique hotel will offer three NYE specials, along with the restaurant’s regular menu.

Tinker Street (402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000)

Reservations for the sit-down meal are full, but last-minute walk-ins can still jockey for a spot at the bar.

Ocean Prime (8555 N River Rd., 317-569-0975)

In addition to its full menu, the luxe seafood restaurant will offer two specials on New Year’s Eve: broiled sea bass over lobster risotto with roasted red pepper cream and fennel herb salad, and a Piedmontese filet.

Oakleys Bistro (1464 W. 86th St., 317-824-1231)

A prix fixe dinner includes a choice of three elaborate courses—a starter, entrée, and dessert. $75