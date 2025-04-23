Cheers: Bar Ellis

AFTER LISA AND BILL Wampler sold their decade-old Cicero restaurant, 10 West, “We took the summer off, then were like, ‘Should we do one more restaurant?’” Lisa says. Around the same time, they met the owner of a historic building just off Noblesville’s town square. “It was just a shell,” Lisa says of the 1869-built structure. “We had to climb a ladder to get to the second floor, but when we saw that view, we were sold.”

That view came up again as the Wamplers and partner Chamron Baird worked to bring Bar Ellis to life. Stuck with a small interior dining room, the trio extended the restaurant onto the building’s second-floor outdoor space, adding see-through walls, lighting, and a cozy heating system. Now it’s known as one of the region’s few rooftop options that is open year-round. “Even if it’s freezing out, it’ll be so toasty and warm out there,” Lisa says.

841 Conner St., Noblesville, 317-764-2571