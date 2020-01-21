Kitchen“ette” Sink: What’s In That?
Lurking on the menu of sophisticated brunch spot Northside Kitchenette is this gut-busting breakfast bowl that’s a perfect hangover cure. Buttery, rich biscuits form the base for this satisfying breakfast. Pork sausage from Dewig Meats near Evansville lends the perfect peppery kick to the gravy. Crispy, smoky bits of Indiana Kitchen bacon gild the lily. The Kitchenette’s popular golden brown Yukon Golds make for a no-brainer add-in. Each forkful lifts satisfying strings of sharp cheddar. Slightly set over-easy farm eggs crown this classic diner-style plate.