Kitchen“ette” Sink: What’s In That?

Lurking on the menu of sophisticated brunch spot Northside Kitchenette is this gut-busting breakfast bowl that’s a perfect hangover cure. Tony Valainis

Lurking on the menu of sophisticated brunch spot Northside Kitchenette is this gut-busting breakfast bowl that’s a perfect hangover cure. Buttery, rich biscuits form the base for this satisfying breakfast. Pork sausage from Dewig Meats near Evansville lends the perfect peppery kick to the gravy. Crispy, smoky bits of Indiana Kitchen bacon gild the lily. The Kitchenette’s popular golden brown Yukon Golds make for a no-brainer add-in. Each forkful lifts satisfying strings of sharp cheddar. Slightly set over-easy farm eggs crown this classic diner-style plate.

A graduate of IU’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, Terry Kirts hails from a town in Illinois so small it didn’t have a restaurant until he was in the 8th grade. Since 2000, he’s more than made up for the dearth of eateries in his childhood, logging hundreds of meals as the dining critic for WHERE Indianapolis, Indianapolis Woman, and NUVO before joining Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in a number of literary journals and anthologies, including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the poetry collection To the Refrigerator Gods, published by Seven Kitchens Press in 2011.
