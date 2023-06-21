Nowhere Special Opens On Mass Ave
Tongue firmly in cheek, Nowhere Special Cocktail Lounge (608 Massachusetts Ave.) opens today in the former Libertine Liquor Bar spot on Mass Ave, hoping to fill the craft-drink deficit left by its predecessor as well as the bygone Thunderbird and Bar One Fourteen. It joins Ambrosia, Bocca, and The Commodore in a family of sophisticated nightlife spots owned by Dan and Anna Cage.
The inspiration for the watering hole was a noir-ish night out—Dan envisioned a taxi driver asking for a destination and the passenger answering, “Oh, nowhere special.” In this case, the loner would open a door on Mass Ave with a cryptic, Art Deco “NS” logo and descend to a discreet basement hideout that seduces immediately with mystique (by Indy’s hospitable standards). Four rooms and a handsome bar spread about between brick openings reminiscent of catacombs after an HGTV intervention. Every inch feels special with long banquettes, swanky club chairs, a slick fireplace, and the requisite green wall for Instagram backdrops.
A boundary-pushing bartender mixes a list of pretty, camera-eats-first “originals,” twists on classics, and mocktails. A sommelier assembled a tight, smart beer and wine list, too, but the hard stuff puts the “special” in the name. A rum-and-pineapple Pirate’s Punch drifts into culinary territory with the addition of falernum, orgeat, and tiki bitters. The rye-based Gogo Yubari shows the staff’s confidence in playing with gochujang honey and soy sauce. The smoky Ocean Martini, poured over a single tumbler-sized iceberg, features “coconut-abused” vodka and a pear liqueur. Among the classic riffs, the signature dirty martini is made with a house brine, and the Old Fashioned is concocted with barrel-picked Old Forester.
A menu of bar snacks by Pax Ongley shows the chef’s Caribbean and Southeast Asian influences in a succulent one-big-bite dumpling and tangy cucumber salad.
Just don’t call it a speakeasy. Nowhere Special is more polished than that—and, wink wink, it knows.