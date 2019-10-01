October’s First Bite

New In Town

Ask Steve Campbell if he has a favorite pro soccer team, and the co-owner of Campbell’s Highland Grille gives a diplomatic answer. “The Indy Eleven, obviously.” His Greenwood bar brims with Saltire and Lion Rampant flags, kilt art, and other memorabilia related to his family’s country of origin. The ancient trunk displayed over the vestibule carried all of the Campbell clan’s belongings when they arrived in Indiana a generation ago. Scarves were mostly donated by customers in exchange for gift cards redeemable at the restaurant, which Campbell owns with his wife, Kelly Frankes Campbell, and father, Phil Campbell. The menu is planted firmly in the pub tradition, with smash burgers, poutine, and craft-your-own pizzas (cauliflower crust is an option). Beer-battered fish has a hint of cinnamon, a touch of sweetness. “A little like fair food,” says Kelly. And when it comes to spirits, unlike soccer, the restaurant is very clear about which team it is on. “We are trying to graduate the bourbon drinkers to Scotch,” says Kelly. 1001 N. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, 317-300-1696

Pinch Of Wisdom

“Before you marinate tofu, press it for a really long time to make sure all of the moisture is out of it. Then all of the flavor from the marinade will get sucked back in.” —Adam Odgaard, owner of Poke Guru at City Market

Road Trip

Burrata with fried green tomatoes and avocado toast with local eggs may not look like the offerings at the typical Anderson-area restaurant. And that’s exactly how Tami Blevins wants it. The former director of Sister 2 Sister Ministries in the quaint seat of Madison County saw a dearth of farm-sourced, healthy options in her hometown and decided to do something about it. Dressed up with comfy couches, whitewashed wood, and funky decor, her eclectic cafe, Farm Society, delivers a tasty menu of produce and meat from nearby purveyors, almost none of it fried or battered. The mainstay is the vibrant brunch selection, which features a build-your-own bloody Mary bar with such hearty garnishes as mini doughnuts and whole boiled eggs, skewers of which will wow your Instagram followers. Recently expanded hours and a dinner menu mean Blevins is feeding the local guard right at all times of the day. 619 Jackson St., Anderson, 765-298-8592