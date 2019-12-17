Our Favorite Pancakes

Lemon Ricotta

Caffè Buondì

11529 Spring Mill Rd., Carmel, 317-564-8092

They look like regular pancakes on the plate, but ricotta cheese and lemon zest in the batter add a savory tang. They’re also so light you won’t feel the dreaded post-pancake heaviness.

Blueberry Hotcake Stack

The Garden Table

342 Massachusetts Ave., 317-638-0321

This unique take on blueberry pancakes has the look and texture of cornbread. The high, crispy edges are the perfect companion for warm maple syrup.

Dutch Baby

Taxman Brewing Co.

13 S. Baldwin St., Bargersville, 317-458-0210; 29 S. Main St., Fortville, 317-482-1272

Dutch pancakes are actually a German dish (supposedly an early-1900s American restaurateur called them “Dutch” instead of “Deutsch”) that’s part pancake, part crepe, part popover. This seasonal version has roasted root vegetables, caramelized onions, and goat cheese.