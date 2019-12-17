Subscribe & Save!
1 min read

Our Favorite Pancakes

Dessert for breakfast isn’t just for breakfast anymore, as these three takes on the traditional pancake stack deliciously demonstrate.

Lemon Ricotta

Caffè Buondì
11529 Spring Mill Rd., Carmel, 317-564-8092
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
They look like regular pancakes on the plate, but ricotta cheese and lemon zest in the batter add a savory tang. They’re also so light you won’t feel the dreaded post-pancake heaviness.

Caffè BoundìTony Valainis

Blueberry Hotcake Stack

The Garden Table
342 Massachusetts Ave., 317-638-0321
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
This unique take on blueberry pancakes has the look and texture of cornbread. The high, crispy edges are the perfect companion for warm maple syrup.

Garden TableTony Valainis

 

Dutch Baby

Taxman Brewing Co.
13 S. Baldwin St., Bargersville, 317-458-0210; 29 S. Main St., Fortville, 317-482-1272
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
Dutch pancakes are actually a German dish (supposedly an early-1900s American restaurateur called them “Dutch” instead of “Deutsch”) that’s part pancake, part crepe, part popover. This seasonal version has roasted root vegetables, caramelized onions, and goat cheese.

TaxmanTony Valainis

