Our Guide To Thanksgiving Made Easy

Have a difficult time navigating your way around the kitchen? Miss actually getting to sit and watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? These local spots can help you create (and enjoy) your perfect Thanksgiving Day.

Turchetti’s

1110 Prospect Street, 317-492-9874

All the fixings can be found here, including full turkeys that run at $6.55 per pound and can be paired with scrumptious sides such as Brussels sprouts and green bean casserole. Make sure to get your order in by November 18. Pick up days vary for convenience, running from November 24 to the 27.

Goose the Market

2503 N. Delaware Street, 317-924-4944

Order a wide variety of Thanksgiving options like oysters or Buffalo Cauliflower dip. Mainstays like smoked ham go for $11.65 per pound and never frozen turkeys at $4.49 per pound. Get your orders in sooner rather than later because there is no hard deadline, just offerings as supplies last. Days for pick up range from November 23 to the 27.

Pots & Pans Pie Co.

4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475

Halt the baking stress and get an autumn favorite like Apple Crumble Pie or Sweet Potato. Pie prices are $25 to $30 and are available to order up to two days before you pick up. Pick up days are November 25 to 28, but since everyone wants to celebrate, the Thursday Thanksgiving Day pick-ups are from 8 to 11 a.m. only.

Liter House

5301 N. Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800

Order the stars of the show for less than $100 to have left overs for days. A 20-pound turkey, Bourbon Pretzel Pecan Pie and a case of Big Lug beer can be ordered until November 25 and picked up on November 26 to the 28. If you go on Thanksgiving Day though, don’t forget about the added fee.

Wildwood Market

1015 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2653

A range of Thanksgiving needs can be found here, including curated coffee and even flower arrangements. Becker Farms turkeys go for $4.50 per pound and can be found alongside Smoking Goose ham for $12 per pound. Get your orders in by Sunday the 24 to have a perfect pick-up during normal business hours on November 26 and 27.

Old Major Market

4011 Pennsylvania St.

Find multitudes of Thanksgiving meats here. Turkeys are up for $5.00 per pound and can be found with chicken sausages, bacon and so much more. Order before November 14 to ensure your meat will be waiting for you. Exact pick up dates and times have not been announced, but they will at least be during the week of Thanksgiving.

Amelia’s

653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1583

Choose from a wide variety of sweet to savory breads to pair with that turkey and cranberry sauce. Place your order 72 hours ahead of the day you’d like to bring home your warm bread.

Taylor’s Bakery

6216 Allisonville Rd., 317-251-9575

Be unique with a Thanksgiving themed pie or cake. All the bakery needs is a one-day notice on orders. Be aware though, their busiest days leading up to the holiday are the Tuesday and Wednesday before.

Native Bread

9546 Allisonville Rd., 317-537-2707

Cure your Thanksgiving (gluten-free) bread cravings with Cinnamon Raisin or Baguette goodness. Online orders are due by Midnight on Saturday November 23 for pick-up on Monday the 25th between the hours of 10 a.m – 3 p.m. Orders submitted by Monday the 25th by Midnight will be available November 27th between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

His Place Eatery

6916 E. 30th St., 317-545-4890

Find pans upon pans of comfort food here. Turkey is priced at $50 dollars, but if you want to mix it up, you can find fried chicken, baked catfish and a dozen sides to choose from. Order 72 hours in advance of the day you want to pick up. Pick up times vary depending on order size.

Oasis Diner

405 W. Main St., 317-837-7777

End the night with a Strawberry Rhubarb pie or German Chocolate cake to ensure all your guests leave stuffed. The diner offers more than a dozen desserts daily and for special orders, they just need a 24-hour notice before pick up to bake your choice to perfection.

OAKLEYS bistro

1464 W. 86th Street, 317-824-1231

From Steven Oakley’s kitchen to yours, the bistro’s team is happy to make your Thanksgiving feast a memorable one with their signature butternut squash maple soup, to whipped sweet potatoes, and turkey bourbon gravy. With limited supplies, orders must be placed by Saturday, November 23 for pick up on Wednesday the 27th.