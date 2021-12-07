Pit Stop At The Spark

With a mission to pour coffee for both “millennial transplants” and “life-long residents of Speedway,” The Spark arrived in the hometown of the Indianapolis 500 in July. During the off-season, it’s a place for the small-town community to relax with a nice cup of coffee in a sunny spot on Main Street. But when race fans fill the streets once a year, it will no doubt give off a more caffeinated vibe. The coffee is sourced from two Indianapolis-based roasters, Bee Coffee and Circadian Coffee. Besides serving espresso drinks (like a limited-edition Oktoberfest butterscotch mocha topped with pretzels and caramel) and goodies from nearby Little Piece of Heaven Bakery, The Spark hosts live music on First Fridays and a monthly rotation of local artwork. 1402 N. Main St., Speedway