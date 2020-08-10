Recipe: Everything Bagel Seasoning
The Everything bagel is the top seller at Josh Greeson’s Sidedoor Bagel, and he says customers are always asking him what’s in the seasoning. He shares his secret with us, and you might be surprised by one of the ingredients—fennel. It’s rare to find fennel in an everything bagel seasoning mix, even in DIY versions you see online. But a small amount adds a subtle sweetness that sets it apart from grocery store options. Note: if you plan to bake with it, measure out the amount you need the day before, and soak it in water overnight. This will keep the dry seasonings from burning in the oven. The recipe makes a lot, so feel free to halve it, or make it as is and share with grateful friends and family.
Everything Bagel Seasoning
Yield: Approximately Three Cups
Ingredients:
- 100 grams (approx. 3/4 cup) toasted sesame seeds
- 100 grams (approx. 3/4 cup) poppy seeds
- 75 grams (approx. 1/2 cup) dried, minced onion (not onion powder)
- 75 grams (approx. 3/4 cup) dried, minced garlic (not garlic powder)
- 60 grams (approx. 1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon) flake salt (like Maldon salt)
- 10 grams (2 tablespoons) dried fennel seed
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir well. Transfer to a jar or plastic container and store in a cool, dark place with your other spices.