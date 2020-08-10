Recipe: Everything Bagel Seasoning

The Everything bagel is the top seller at Josh Greeson’s Sidedoor Bagel, and he says customers are always asking him what’s in the seasoning. He shares his secret with us, and you might be surprised by one of the ingredients—fennel. It’s rare to find fennel in an everything bagel seasoning mix, even in DIY versions you see online. But a small amount adds a subtle sweetness that sets it apart from grocery store options. Note: if you plan to bake with it, measure out the amount you need the day before, and soak it in water overnight. This will keep the dry seasonings from burning in the oven. The recipe makes a lot, so feel free to halve it, or make it as is and share with grateful friends and family.

Everything Bagel Seasoning

Yield: Approximately Three Cups

Ingredients:

100 grams (approx. 3/4 cup) toasted sesame seeds

100 grams (approx. 3/4 cup) poppy seeds

75 grams (approx. 1/2 cup) dried, minced onion (not onion powder)

75 grams (approx. 3/4 cup) dried, minced garlic (not garlic powder)

60 grams (approx. 1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon) flake salt (like Maldon salt)

10 grams (2 tablespoons) dried fennel seed

Instructions: