Recipe: Gallery Pastry Shop’s Ganache

You can also use it as icing, or eat it with a spoon. There are no wrong answers.
A bowl of thick, dark, gooey chocolate.

Ben Hardy’s chocolate ganache Photo by Suzanne Krowiak

This is the recipe Ben Hardy uses for filling in the Gallery Pastry Shop’s famous macarons.

Dark Chocolate Ganache

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces (1 cup) heavy cream
  • 8 ounces dark chocolate (60% or greater), chopped into small pieces

Instructions:

  • Place the chopped chocolate into a medium, heatproof bowl.
  • Bring the heavy cream to a simmer on the stovetop over medium-low heat.
  • Once the cream starts to simmer, remove from heat and pour over the chocolate. Let sit undisturbed for two minutes.
  • Whisk until smooth. Store at room temperature for up to one week. Refrigerated for one month.

Alternative ideas:

  • To make ganache, with milk chocolate, follow the same instructions above, but use a ratio of 1.5 parts milk chocolate to 1 part heavy cream. For example: 12 ounces chocolate and 8 ounces (1 cup) heavy cream.
  • To make ganache with white chocolate, follow instructions above, but use 2 parts white chocolate to 1 part heavy cream. For example: 16 ounces white chocolate and 8 ounces (1 cup) heavy cream.
