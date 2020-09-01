Subscribe
Subscribe & Save!
Subscribe now and save 50% off the cover price of the Indianapolis Monthly magazine.
×

Recipe: Quick Dilly Pickles

Your grill-out burgers will thank you for this refreshing departure from jarred supermarket pickles courtesy of Knuckle Puck's Dilly Morse.

(Editor’s note: Measurements are rough estimates, so adjust to the size of your cucumbers and to your personal taste. Feel free to switch out the dill with coriander, turmeric, or other spices and herbs. This brine is also great with other crisp vegetables such as carrots or radishes. Pickles will take on more flavor as they sit in the brine, so make ahead and keep chilled in the fridge for all your summer barbecue.)

Ingredients:

  • 3 large pickling cucumbers, sliced 1/4-inch thin with mandoline or chef’s knife
  • 2-3 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 cup distilled white vinegar
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 2 teaspoons sugar (optional or to taste)
  • 3-4 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns, lightly cracked
  • 2 teaspoons dill weed
  • 1 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorns, lightly cracked (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Place sliced cucumbers in a medium bowl. Sprinkle with salt to cover and toss cucumbers to coat. Let sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes.
  2. Drain liquid from cucumbers into a glass measuring cup or bowl. Add vinegar, water, and sugar, if using, and stir to combine.
  3. Add smashed garlic cloves, peppercorns, and dill to bowl with cucumbers. Pour brine over pickles to cover. Add additional vinegar and water as needed if brine does not cover cucumbers.
  4. Cover and chill for at least 30 minutes before serving. Pickles will keep in refrigerator for at least two weeks. Great served on hamburgers or eaten on their own as a refreshing side salad.

Read more about Morse and his unique approach to the restaurant business here.

Tags ,

A graduate of IU’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, Terry Kirts hails from a town in Illinois so small it didn’t have a restaurant until he was in the 8th grade. Since 2000, he’s more than made up for the dearth of eateries in his childhood, logging hundreds of meals as the dining critic for WHERE Indianapolis, Indianapolis Woman, and NUVO before joining Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in a number of literary journals and anthologies, including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the poetry collection To the Refrigerator Gods, published by Seven Kitchens Press in 2011.
X
X