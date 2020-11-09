A Perfect Pumpkin Bread Recipe From Leviathan Bakehouse’s “Croissant Queen”

In three years, Leviathan Bakehouse “Croissant Queen” Jess Kartawich went from being a graduate of the Herron School of Art & Design with a degree in fine-arts photography to opening one of the hottest bakeries in town during a time of unprecedented chaos and financial pain in the food business. She has been baking since she was a kid, but didn’t venture into professional kitchens until after college. “Everything I learned, I learned on the job,” says Kartawich, who shares this recipe for one of her grandmother’s favorite seasonal sweets. You can make it in a regular loaf pan or prepare it as her grandmother does, inside the empty pumpkin puree cans.

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 cups sugar

1 15-ounce can of pureed pumpkin

1 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

Instructions: