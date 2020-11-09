A Perfect Pumpkin Bread Recipe From Leviathan Bakehouse’s “Croissant Queen”
Leviathan Bakehouse co-founder Jess Kartawich may be famous for her croissants, but one of the recipes closest to her heart is her grandmother’s pumpkin bread.
In three years, Leviathan Bakehouse “Croissant Queen” Jess Kartawich went from being a graduate of the Herron School of Art & Design with a degree in fine-arts photography to opening one of the hottest bakeries in town during a time of unprecedented chaos and financial pain in the food business. She has been baking since she was a kid, but didn’t venture into professional kitchens until after college. “Everything I learned, I learned on the job,” says Kartawich, who shares this recipe for one of her grandmother’s favorite seasonal sweets. You can make it in a regular loaf pan or prepare it as her grandmother does, inside the empty pumpkin puree cans.
Ingredients:
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 cups sugar
- 1 15-ounce can of pureed pumpkin
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon salt
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees
- Grease two loaf pans (0r approximately 6 to 8 empty 15-ounce cans)
- Combine everything in a bowl of a stand mixer and mix until smooth. (You could also use a hand mixer, or stir with a large wooden spoon or silicone spatula until smooth.)
- Bake for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.