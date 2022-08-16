Amanda Reninger’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

As the co-owner of Muncie’s vegan cafe, Sea Salt & Cinnamon, Amanda Reninger does a lot of experimentation with ingredients, tinkering with the proportions of various nondairy milks and flours to conjure palatable flavors and textures. She really nailed it with this vegan-friendly recipe for chocolate chip cookies that come out of the oven as dense as scones and packed with sweet flavor.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes 12 cookies

Ingredients:

1/4 cup almond milk

1/3 cup canola oil

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon tapioca flour

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine all of the wet ingredients. Add in the dry ingredients and mix well. Fold in the chocolate chips. Form dough into 12 balls. Bake on foil-lined cookie sheet for 15 minutes.

