Amanda Reninger’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
The vegan genius behind Muncie's Sea Salt & Cinnamon cafe offers this formula for a classic sweet treat that requires minimal effort.
As the co-owner of Muncie’s vegan cafe, Sea Salt & Cinnamon, Amanda Reninger does a lot of experimentation with ingredients, tinkering with the proportions of various nondairy milks and flours to conjure palatable flavors and textures. She really nailed it with this vegan-friendly recipe for chocolate chip cookies that come out of the oven as dense as scones and packed with sweet flavor.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Makes 12 cookies
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup almond milk
- 1/3 cup canola oil
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon tapioca flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large bowl, combine all of the wet ingredients.
- Add in the dry ingredients and mix well.
- Fold in the chocolate chips.
- Form dough into 12 balls.
- Bake on foil-lined cookie sheet for 15 minutes.