Amanda Reninger’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

The vegan genius behind Muncie's Sea Salt & Cinnamon cafe offers this formula for a classic sweet treat that requires minimal effort.
As the co-owner of Muncie’s vegan cafe, Sea Salt & Cinnamon, Amanda Reninger does a lot of experimentation with ingredients, tinkering with the proportions of various nondairy milks and flours to conjure palatable flavors and textures. She really nailed it with this vegan-friendly recipe for chocolate chip cookies that come out of the oven as dense as scones and packed with sweet flavor. 

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes 12 cookies
 
Ingredients:
  • 1/4 cup almond milk
  • 1/3 cup canola oil 
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla 
  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon tapioca flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup chocolate chips
Directions:
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a large bowl, combine all of the wet ingredients.
  3. Add in the dry ingredients and mix well.
  4. Fold in the chocolate chips.
  5. Form dough into 12 balls.
  6. Bake on foil-lined cookie sheet for 15 minutes.
