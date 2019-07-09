Audra Sternberg Recipe: Vegan, Gluten-Free Power Bars

There’s a reason customers scan the pastry case at Field Brewing with stars in their eyes. Audra Sternberg has something for everyone, including these vegan, gluten-free power bars. Scratch your itch for something sweet and substantial at the same time.

See Sternberg’s note at the end of the recipe for the secret to making extra thick bars.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed

225 grams pecans (approximately 2 cups)

130 grams brown sugar (approximately 2/3 cup, packed)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

145 grams coconut flakes (approximately 2 cups)

130 grams chocolate, finely chopped (approximately 2/3 cup)

12 pitted dates

Instructions:

Put flaxseed in a small bowl and stir in 2 tablespoons of warm water.

Blend pecans, brown sugar, salt and coconut flakes in a food processor.

Add chocolate and dates to the food processor and pulse into incorporated.

Spoon in flaxseed mixture and continue pulsing until batter is tacky.

Place mixture in 9 x 13-inch pan and refrigerate. Cut into bars and serve.

Keep refrigerated for easier handling.

Sternberg’s pro tip:

“I repeat this process again so I can get nice, thick brownie-like bars without overcrowding my food processor. After making my second batch, I press both mixtures together into the 9 x 13-inch pan and chill in the fridge for about 25 minutes. Then cut into bars and serve.”