December Foodie Extra: Blake Fogelsong’s Salmon Burger Recipe
A nod to the Clancy’s burgers that his grandfather made famous, Blake Fogelsong offers this contemporary twist that’s quick to make and packed with plenty of fresh flavors.
(Editor’s note: Feel free to substitute freshly grated ginger and soy sauce for the Cajun seasoning to add an Asian note or mix in chopped mint, fresh garlic, and harissa for North African accents. For best results, let patties stand in refrigerator for 30 minutes or in the freezer for 10 minutes before sautéing.)
Makes 4 burgers
Ingredients:
- 1 medium red bell pepper, diced
- 1 small jalapeno, seeds and ribs removed, diced
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1-1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning (or a combination of paprika, salt, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and dried thyme)
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs
- 1 pound fresh salmon, skin removed, cut into 1-inch chunks
- Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
Instructions:
- Add bell pepper, jalapeno, cumin, Cajun season, mayonnaise, and panko a large mixing bowl.
- Place salmon in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse 6-8 times or until salmon is finely chopped but not pureed.
- Place salmon in bowl with remaining ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Stir lightly to combine.
- Divide into four portions and pat into 6-ounce patties.
- Heat olive in a medium nonstick pan over medium-high heat until shimmering.
- Place patties in pan and sear for four minutes on each side.
- Serve warm on toasted hamburger buns and garnish with your favorite toppings, as desired.