Dinner Party Recipe: Roasted Beef Tenderloin With Spicy Broccolini And Noodles

“Your guests will naturally gather in the kitchen, so it’s nice to have a recipe that is relatively hands-off and lets you pay attention to them instead of pans on the stove. I like to garnish the noodles with whatever I have on hand or whatever is in season. This dish is also just as good at room temperature as it is hot, so feel free to prepare it just a bit before your guests arrive. And the cook’s reward is beef tenderloin sandwiches the next day. I love to dress mine with wasabi mayo and peppery arugula.” –Erin Kem, Cannon Ball Brewing Company

Serves 6–8

1 center-cut beef tenderloin (about 5 pounds), silver skin trimmed

3 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons grated ginger

1/4 cup + 2 teaspoons sesame oil, divided

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup each chopped cilantro and mint

2 bunches broccolini, woody ends trimmed

4 cloves garlic, smashed

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup sesame seeds, toasted

Red chili flakes, to taste

1 pound Asian noodles (such as soba or udon), cooked to package directions and drained

1/2 cup grated carrot

4 scallions, trimmed and sliced thinly on the bias

Salt and pepper, to taste

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Combine garlic, ginger, 1/4 cup sesame oil, vegetable oil, cilantro, and mint in a small bowl. Coat the beef liberally. Let meat sit at room temperature for 30 minutes while oven heats. Season with salt and pepper and place in a shallow roasting pan. Roast for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 and continue cooking to desired doneness (about 20 minutes for rare or 30 minutes for medium rare).

When the beef is almost done, preheat a baking sheet in the oven with the tenderloin. Toss the broccolini with olive oil to coat. Season with salt, pepper, and chili flakes. Place on the preheated sheet and scatter garlic cloves around. Return to oven and roast until the broccolini begins to char and become tender, about 20 minutes. Garnish with sesame seeds.

Let tenderloin rest for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, toss Asian noodles with remaining sesame oil, carrot, and scallions. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Slice tenderloin into 1/2-inch-thick medallions and present on a platter with broccolini and noodles. It’s excellent served warm or at room temperature.