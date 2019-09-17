Dinner Party Recipe: Roasted Vegetable Salad With Arugula And Miso Vinaigrette

“I’m not good at parties. I don’t love schmoozing in large groups, and I’m bored by small talk. However, I love to host dinners at my house, especially during the holidays. It’s how I demonstrate my appreciation to my friends and family. This salad looks complicated, but it isn’t. It’s mainly just cutting up some vegetables and throwing them in the oven. You can roast everything in advance and just toss the veggies and the salad greens right before serving. It will save you time so you can chat with your guests—if you’re into that kind of thing.” — Ian Phillips, Three Carrots

Serves 8–10

2 red onions, sliced thinly

3 cups unsalted peanuts

1 bunch rainbow carrots, peeled, larger carrots cut in half

2 medium beets, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes, leaves saved for salad greens

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons Sriracha

1 butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes

1/4 cup Chinese five-spice powder

2 tablespoons maple syrup

4 scallions, sliced

2 cloves garlic

1/2 ounce piece of ginger, peeled and minced

1/2 cup white or yellow miso

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons tamari

1 cup rice-wine vinegar

3 cups sesame oil, plus more for roasting vegetables

4 cups arugula

Olive oil for roasting vegetables

Salt and pepper to taste

Soak onions in a bowl filled with ice water for 10 minutes. Drain well and set aside. Place peanuts in a small pan over medium heat and season with salt to taste. Toast until nuts are just beginning to brown at the edges.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss carrots with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place in a single layer on a foil-lined sheet pan. Toss cubed beets in sesame oil, hoisin, and Sriracha. Toss squash with olive oil, five-spice powder, maple syrup, and salt and pepper. Place in a single layer on a second foil-lined sheet pan. Roast vegetables for 20–30 minutes, until the carrots, beets, and squash are tender and starting to brown at the edges, flipping vegetables halfway through cooking.

Place scallions, garlic, ginger, miso, brown sugar, tamari, and rice vinegar into the jar of a blender. Blend until smooth. Slowly stream in sesame oil as the blender is running. Toss squash, carrots, beets, and onions with arugula and reserved beet greens. Garnish with peanuts and onions, and dress with vinaigrette.