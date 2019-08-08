Subscribe & Save!
Foodie Recipe: Breakfast Strata

This breakfast casserole is perfect for a house full of guests, or weekend brunch pitch-in.

Natalie Wall’s breakfast strata

(Editor’s note: Our favorite way to have it leftover is cut into squares, warmed up in an iron skillet over high heat, and topped with a runny fried egg.)

Ingredients:

  • 7 eggs
  • 1 cup whipping cream
  • 1 ½ cups shredded white cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 cup (½ stick) unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 cup shitake mushrooms, cut into pieces (cook’s choice for size)
  • 1 cup spinach leaves
  • 1 large Yukon gold potato, or 3-4 baby ones (approx. 12 oz. total)
  • ½ baguette, cubed (Wall prefers a seeded baguette, but any will do the trick)
  • Kosher salt & fresh ground pepper

Instructions:

  • Preheat over to 350°F
  • Line 9 x 13” baking dish with parchment paper, and butter the sides (or pan spray), set aside
  • Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment. Toss shitake mushrooms in the melted butter, and roast in preheated oven for seven minutes
  • Slice the potatoes in very thin, even slices. (Use a mandoline for best results)
  • Using half of the potato slices, line the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with approximately ¼ tsp kosher salt and a dash of fresh ground pepper
  • Sprinkle half of the shredded cheddar cheese over the layer of potatoes
  • Layer the rest of the potato slices over the cheese, salt and pepper again
  • Add the rest of the cheese evenly over the new layer of potatoes
  • Layer all of the roasted mushrooms evenly over the cheese
  • Layer the spinach leaves evening on top of the mushrooms
  • Spread the diced baguette evenly over the spinach leaves
  • Whisk all seven eggs with the whipping cream in a large measuring cup, add a dash of salt and fresh ground pepper
  • Pour the egg mixture over everything in the baking dish, trying to distribute it evenly
  • Bake for 50-60 minutes in 350°F oven, until eggs are firm and bread is lightly toasted. (If the break starts to get too dark before the eggs are firm, cover lightly with aluminum foil)
  • Cool for 5-10 minutes before serving

 

