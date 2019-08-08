Foodie Recipe: Breakfast Strata
This breakfast casserole is perfect for a house full of guests, or weekend brunch pitch-in.
Natalie Wall Recipe: Breakfast Strata
(Editor’s note: Our favorite way to have it leftover is cut into squares, warmed up in an iron skillet over high heat, and topped with a runny fried egg.)
Ingredients:
- 7 eggs
- 1 cup whipping cream
- 1 ½ cups shredded white cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup (½ stick) unsalted butter, melted
- 1 cup shitake mushrooms, cut into pieces (cook’s choice for size)
- 1 cup spinach leaves
- 1 large Yukon gold potato, or 3-4 baby ones (approx. 12 oz. total)
- ½ baguette, cubed (Wall prefers a seeded baguette, but any will do the trick)
- Kosher salt & fresh ground pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat over to 350°F
- Line 9 x 13” baking dish with parchment paper, and butter the sides (or pan spray), set aside
- Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment. Toss shitake mushrooms in the melted butter, and roast in preheated oven for seven minutes
- Slice the potatoes in very thin, even slices. (Use a mandoline for best results)
- Using half of the potato slices, line the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with approximately ¼ tsp kosher salt and a dash of fresh ground pepper
- Sprinkle half of the shredded cheddar cheese over the layer of potatoes
- Layer the rest of the potato slices over the cheese, salt and pepper again
- Add the rest of the cheese evenly over the new layer of potatoes
- Layer all of the roasted mushrooms evenly over the cheese
- Layer the spinach leaves evening on top of the mushrooms
- Spread the diced baguette evenly over the spinach leaves
- Whisk all seven eggs with the whipping cream in a large measuring cup, add a dash of salt and fresh ground pepper
- Pour the egg mixture over everything in the baking dish, trying to distribute it evenly
- Bake for 50-60 minutes in 350°F oven, until eggs are firm and bread is lightly toasted. (If the break starts to get too dark before the eggs are firm, cover lightly with aluminum foil)
- Cool for 5-10 minutes before serving