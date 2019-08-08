Foodie Recipe: Breakfast Strata

Natalie Wall Recipe: Breakfast Strata

(Editor’s note: Our favorite way to have it leftover is cut into squares, warmed up in an iron skillet over high heat, and topped with a runny fried egg.)

Ingredients:

7 eggs

1 cup whipping cream

1 ½ cups shredded white cheddar cheese

1/4 cup (½ stick) unsalted butter, melted

1 cup shitake mushrooms, cut into pieces (cook’s choice for size)

1 cup spinach leaves

1 large Yukon gold potato, or 3-4 baby ones (approx. 12 oz. total)

½ baguette, cubed (Wall prefers a seeded baguette, but any will do the trick)

Kosher salt & fresh ground pepper

Instructions: