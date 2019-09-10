Foodie Recipe: Chili-Lime Chicken Burger

Chili Lime Chicken Burger à la Lockwood-Fields

(Makes 4)

Ingredients:

1 box Trader Joe’s Chili Lime Chicken Burgers

4 Pepper Jack Slices

2 avocados

Tajin

1 lime

1 small jar pickled jalapenos

1 tomato

Iceberg or romaine lettuce

4 burger buns

Chipotle Tabasco

Mayonnaise

Preparation:

Grill 4 burgers until cooked all the way through. Top with pepper jack and let melt on top of the burger patty. Lightly toast the buns on the grill for a soft crunch. Place cooked patties on toasted buns but leave the top of the bun off.

Topping preparation:

In a bowl, add 1/2 cup mayonnaise and 6­–8 dashes (or desired spiciness) of chipotle tabasco. Stir and spread on top bun.

Peel the skin off avocado and cut into long pieces. Juice the lime and lightly pour juice on avocado slices. Sprinkle tajin seasoning on avocado and then place avocado on burger patty.

Finish building your burger with the pickled jalapenos, lettuce, and a tomato slice.