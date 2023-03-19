Foodie Recipe: Gallery Pastry Shop’s Sablé Cookies 

A NATIVE of Fort Wayne who grew up enjoying her mother’s perfect pies and hand-rolled noodles, Alison Keefer has grown her Gallery Pastry Shop from a wholesale bakery to a dessert-themed restaurant group soon to have a fourth location. But simplicity has always been the hallmark of Keefer’s approach, no better exemplified than in these crisp, buttery cookies. Because the ingredient list is short, be sure to go for quality butter. And be sure to watch that the cookies don’t brown too much around the edges. If your oven heats unevenly, rotate the pans halfway through baking. Baking times will vary depending on the thickness and shape of the cookies. While these are excellent with coffee or tea, they’re stunning when iced or layered with fruit or pastry cream for a knockout dessert.

Gallery Pastry Shop’s Sablé Cookies

Makes approximately 2 dozen small cookies

Ingredients:

1/3 cup fine almond flour

1-2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup confectioner’s sugar

2/3 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 extra-large egg or two medium eggs

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions: