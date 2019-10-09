Foodie Recipe: Vegan Sloppy Joes
Even carnivore cooks will like the no-fuss prep for this satisfying meatless twist on a childhood favorite.
Will Holmes Recipe: Vegan Sloppy Joes
(Editor’s note: Switch out half a cup of ketchup for part of the tomato sauce for tangier, more traditional sloppy joes, and add a little hot sauce for kick if you want. This recipe is just as welcome on a bowl of spaghetti or a baked potato as on a toasted bun.)
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ textured vegetable protein (TVP), available at Good Earth or at most major supermarkets
- 1 ½ cup boiling water
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 large green pepper, diced
- 1 clove of garlic, minced
- 2 ½ cups tomato sauce
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt (or more to taste)
- Freshly ground black better (to taste)
Instructions:
- Place TVP in a medium bowl and add boiling water. Mix lightly with a fork and let stand for at least 10 minutes while preparing other ingredients.
- Heat olive oil in a large saucepan or wide sauté pan set over medium-high heat. Add onion and green pepper and a pinch of salt to the pan. Sauté until vegetables are translucent and just beginning to brown, 6-7 minutes. Add garlic, and cook for one minute.
- Add remaining ingredients, including TVP, and stir to incorporate. Reduce heat and simmer for about twenty minutes or until desired consistency.
- Serve warm on toasted hamburger buns and garnish with your favorite toppings, if desired.