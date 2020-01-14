January Foodie Extra: Tracey Couillard’s Crab Cakes
Chef Tracey Couillard is a New Englander who loves seafood comfort dishes. She put crab cakes on the menu as a special at The Wine Market at Fountain Square, and they quickly became a top-selling staple at the restaurant. The recipe is fast and easy, and can be served lots of different ways. Couillard likes them with remoulade. She also recommends trying them with a poached egg and hollandaise sauce, or on greens with apple cider vinaigrette.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound lump crab
- Zest and juice of 1 medium lemon
- 1 jalapeño, seeded, deveined, and finely diced
- 2 small shallots, diced
- 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh dill
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 3/4 cup of Panko bread crumbs
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl.
- Make patties the size of your preference, lightly pressing together with your hands.
- Warm small amount of oil of your choice in a skillet over medium heat.
- Heat patties in skillet until warm and slightly brown on both sides.
- Serve with love.