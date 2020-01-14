January Foodie Extra: Tracey Couillard’s Crab Cakes

Chef Tracey Couillard is a New Englander who loves seafood comfort dishes. She put crab cakes on the menu as a special at The Wine Market at Fountain Square, and they quickly became a top-selling staple at the restaurant. The recipe is fast and easy, and can be served lots of different ways. Couillard likes them with remoulade. She also recommends trying them with a poached egg and hollandaise sauce, or on greens with apple cider vinaigrette.

Ingredients:

1 pound lump crab

Zest and juice of 1 medium lemon

1 jalapeño, seeded, deveined, and finely diced

2 small shallots, diced

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh dill

2 eggs, lightly beaten

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

3/4 cup of Panko bread crumbs

Instructions: