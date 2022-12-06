Jon Rangel’s Woodlawn Sling Recipe

If you can’t find poblano liqueur, you can substitute another chile-flavored spirit or make your own by placing 2–3 medium poblanos, roughly chopped, in a jar with a 2-inch piece of orange zest. Add anywhere from one teaspoon to 1/4 cup granulated sugar to taste. Pour 2 cups of vodka into the jar. Let steep in a cool, dark place for at least three hours or up to 3 days. Strain. You may need to adjust the amount of simple syrup to achieve the desired sweetness of the drink.

Jon Rangel’s Woodlawn Sling

Makes one cocktail

Ingredients:

3/4 ounce 18th Street gin (or gin of your choice)

1/2 ounce Banhez mezcal (or mezcal of your choice)

3/4 ounce Ancho Reyes Verde poblano liqueur (or a homemade version as described above)

1 dash cucumber bitter

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1 ounce lime juice

Cracked ice

Chives, to garnish

Directions: