Jon Rangel’s Woodlawn Sling Recipe
The owner of La Margarita and Proper offers up this potent toast to the mezcal cocktail.
If you can’t find poblano liqueur, you can substitute another chile-flavored spirit or make your own by placing 2–3 medium poblanos, roughly chopped, in a jar with a 2-inch piece of orange zest. Add anywhere from one teaspoon to 1/4 cup granulated sugar to taste. Pour 2 cups of vodka into the jar. Let steep in a cool, dark place for at least three hours or up to 3 days. Strain. You may need to adjust the amount of simple syrup to achieve the desired sweetness of the drink.
Jon Rangel’s Woodlawn Sling
Makes one cocktail
Ingredients:
- 3/4 ounce 18th Street gin (or gin of your choice)
- 1/2 ounce Banhez mezcal (or mezcal of your choice)
- 3/4 ounce Ancho Reyes Verde poblano liqueur (or a homemade version as described above)
- 1 dash cucumber bitter
- 1/2 ounce simple syrup
- 1 ounce lime juice
- Cracked ice
- Chives, to garnish
Directions:
- Fill a cocktail shaker about two-thirds full of cracked ice. Place remaining ingredients except chives in cocktail shaker. Attach lid to shaker and shake vigorously until well blended and frothy.
- Double strain into coupe or other stemmed cocktail glass.
- Garnish with chive. Serve immediately.