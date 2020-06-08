×

June Foodie Extra: Brown Sugar Crumble

This utterly simple pastry crumble can add texture to everything from pies to ice cream.

This utterly simple pastry crumble can add texture to everything from pies to ice cream.

Editor’s note: Feel free to add herbs and spices, or switch out flours such as whole wheat or rye depending on what you’re topping. Make sure that your butter is very cold. Work quickly if using your fingers so you don’t make the dough too warm. For pies, crumble raw dough directly onto pie filling and bake.

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 cups butter, cubed and kept cold
  • 3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1-1/4 cups brown sugar, packed
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar 
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place dry ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk to combine.
  2. Add butter to bowl and cut into dry ingredients with a pastry blender or your fingers until the consistency of cornmeal.
  3. Spread onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes.
  4. Allow to cool completely so crumble dries completely before crumbling.
Tags , , , , , ,

A graduate of IU’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, Terry Kirts hails from a town in Illinois so small it didn’t have a restaurant until he was in the 8th grade. Since 2000, he’s more than made up for the dearth of eateries in his childhood, logging hundreds of meals as the dining critic for WHERE Indianapolis, Indianapolis Woman, and NUVO before joining Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in a number of literary journals and anthologies, including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the poetry collection To the Refrigerator Gods, published by Seven Kitchens Press in 2011.
X
X