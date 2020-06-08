June Foodie Extra: Brown Sugar Crumble
This utterly simple pastry crumble can add texture to everything from pies to ice cream.
Editor’s note: Feel free to add herbs and spices, or switch out flours such as whole wheat or rye depending on what you’re topping. Make sure that your butter is very cold. Work quickly if using your fingers so you don’t make the dough too warm. For pies, crumble raw dough directly onto pie filling and bake.
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 cups butter, cubed and kept cold
- 3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1-1/4 cups brown sugar, packed
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place dry ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk to combine.
- Add butter to bowl and cut into dry ingredients with a pastry blender or your fingers until the consistency of cornmeal.
- Spread onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes.
- Allow to cool completely so crumble dries completely before crumbling.