Lucio Romani’s Italian Cookies Recipe

AFTER SELLING his popular Ristorante Roma in Carmel in 2020, restaurateur Lucio Romani, who hails from the seaside town of Ladispoli west of Rome, opened a gelateria on Main Street with wife, Christine Jourdan. When the pandemic hit, the couple converted the frozen sweets shop to a bakery and dinner takeout. Romani handled the pastas and pizza, and Jourdan focused on the baking, with many of the recipes from Romani’s region of Italy, such as his mother’s crispy wine cookies. Any wine (even red) can be used in this recipe, but Romani recommends a semi-sweet white such as Chablis. Romani’s mother would then dip hers in red wine, but you can dunk them in any spirit, as well as your morning coffee or afternoon tea.

Italian Cookies

Makes 20 cookies

Ingredients:

6 1/2 Tablespoons white wine

5 Tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Directions: