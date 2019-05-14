May Foodie Extra: Breakfast Flatbread Recipe
As he readies his second cafe, Bovaconti Coffee in Fountaint Square, Justin Jones shared his favorite morning-meal recipe.
After a stint setting up kitchens for star chefs in New York City, Justin Jones readies his second cafe, Bovaconti Coffee, in one of Fountain Square’s landmark buildings. Here, he shares with us his recipe for Chorizo Breakfast Flatbread.
Chorizo Breakfast Flatbread
Ingredients
One large packaged flatbread or naan
5 ounces mild beef chorizo, casings removed and crumbled
5 large eggs
2 tablespoons sour cream or 1/4 cup milk
1/3 small red onion, sliced into thin rings
1/4 cup (2 ounces) canned crushed tomatoes
1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded cheddar or Monterey jack cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450°.
- Brown the chorizo in a medium frying pan, draining some of the fat as the meat browns. Remove to a small bowl, leaving some fat behind in the pan.
- Mix eggs, sour cream or milk, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl.
- In the same frying pan you used to brown the chorizo, par-cook the eggs to create a runny scrambled egg mixture, making sure not to brown the eggs.
- Place the flatbread on an ungreased baking sheet. Spread the crushed tomatoes on top of the flatbread, creating a light layer.
- Add the eggs in a layer on top of the tomatoes, then top with chorizo. Spread the cheese in an even layer and top with onion slices. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Place in oven and bake until the flatbread is golden and cheese is melted and starting to brown. Slice flatbread and serve immediately.