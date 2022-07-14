Nicole Oesch’s Beer Bread Recipe
A thick slice of this light, hoppy bread from the owner of Twin Aire's artsy new Kismetic Beer Company is both hearty enough to accompany a bowl of soup and sweet enough to nibble for breakfast.
THIS EASY, SWEET beer bread recipe from Kismetic Beer Company (@kismeticbeerco) owner Nicole Oesch can be adapted by substituting up to a cup of whole-wheat or rye flour for the all-purpose flour. For a richer caramel flavor, use dark brown sugar in place of the brown sugar. Feel free to add up to one cup of toasted walnuts or pecans, chocolate chips, or dried fruits. Lighter beers will work, but a darker beer gives this bread its true character.
Beer Bread
Makes one loaf
Ingredients:
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 12 ounces dark beer such as a porter or Schwarzbier
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
Directions:
- Preheat an oven to 350 degrees and adjust oven rack to middle position. Liberally grease an 8½ x 4½ x 2½-inch loaf pan or spray with baking spray.
- Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and sugars in a large bowl. Add beer and vanilla and stir until the mixture becomes a wet batter. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan. Pour melted butter over the batter.
- Bake bread until it begins to pull away from the edges and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean or with just a few moist crumbs, about 55 minutes.
- Place bread on a cooling rack and cool about 30 minutes. Invert loaf pan onto cooling rack and cool until just warm, another 30 minutes. Serve warm, with butter if desired, or at room temperature.