Nicole Oesch’s Beer Bread Recipe

THIS EASY, SWEET beer bread recipe from Kismetic Beer Company (@kismeticbeerco) owner Nicole Oesch can be adapted by substituting up to a cup of whole-wheat or rye flour for the all-purpose flour. For a richer caramel flavor, use dark brown sugar in place of the brown sugar. Feel free to add up to one cup of toasted walnuts or pecans, chocolate chips, or dried fruits. Lighter beers will work, but a darker beer gives this bread its true character.

Beer Bread

Makes one loaf

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

12 ounces dark beer such as a porter or Schwarzbier

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Directions: