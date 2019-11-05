November Foodie Extra: Gino Pizzi’s Calamarata Di Mare Recipe

Local food scene fixture Gino Pizzi has called Indiana home since his family came to the United States when he was fifteen, but his heart (and belly) still belong to the sea he grew up near in La Spezia, on the western coast of Italy. He shared his recipe for calamarata di mare, a light pasta dish with shrimp and calamari. “I’m in love with anything that comes from the sea,” says Pizzi.

Note: Calamarata is a thick-ring pasta that resembles sliced calamari when it’s cooked. If you can’t find it at your local grocery store, you can order it online, or substitute another tube pasta like rigatoni.

Ingredients:

6-8 oz calamarata pasta (Most good Italian pasta producers make one.)

7-8 oz cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in half

1/2 pound fresh cleaned calamari, cut about the size of the pasta

1/2 pound small cleaned shrimp

2 TBSP extra virgin olive oil

2 TBSP chopped Italian parsley

2 whole garlic cloves

1 tsp crushed red chili flakes, more if you enjoy spicy flavors

1/3 cup white wine (Pizzi recommends drinking the rest while cooking!)

1 TBSP unsalted butter

Salt, to taste.

Instructions: