Sarah St. Aubin’s Poppyseed Cake Recipe

As co-owner with her husband of Futuro and Grump’s Slice Stop, Sarah St. Aubin has easy access to pizza in nearly every form. But she gets her sweets fix by recreating this two-day family recipe. The result is a sturdy old-fashioned dessert that satisfies a cake craving. Butter may be substituted for the vegetable shortening in this recipe, though for the fluffiest cake, St. Aubin recommends not tinkering with her grandmother’s original formula.

Grandmother’s Poppyseed Cake

Makes one 10-inch Bundt cake

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (2 1/4 ounces) poppyseeds

1 cup milk

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon table salt

3/4 cup vegetable shortening

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 egg yolk, lightly beaten

3 egg whites

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting cake

Directions: