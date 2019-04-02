Recipe: Gallery Pastry Shop’s Ganache
You can also use it as icing, or eat it with a spoon. There are no wrong answers.
This is the recipe Ben Hardy uses for filling in the Gallery Pastry Shop’s famous macarons.
Dark Chocolate Ganache
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces (1 cup) heavy cream
- 8 ounces dark chocolate (60% or greater), chopped into small pieces
Instructions:
- Place the chopped chocolate into a medium, heatproof bowl.
- Bring the heavy cream to a simmer on the stovetop over medium-low heat.
- Once the cream starts to simmer, remove from heat and pour over the chocolate. Let sit undisturbed for two minutes.
- Whisk until smooth. Store at room temperature for up to one week. Refrigerated for one month.
Alternative ideas:
- To make ganache, with milk chocolate, follow the same instructions above, but use a ratio of 1.5 parts milk chocolate to 1 part heavy cream. For example: 12 ounces chocolate and 8 ounces (1 cup) heavy cream.
- To make ganache with white chocolate, follow instructions above, but use 2 parts white chocolate to 1 part heavy cream. For example: 16 ounces white chocolate and 8 ounces (1 cup) heavy cream.