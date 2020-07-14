Recipe: Indiana State Fair Roasted Corn

It’s no secret: Hoosiers love corn. Beyond our taste for this sweet summer staple, corn is big business in Indiana. The USDA reports that in 2018, Indiana was fifth among all states in corn production, with over 12 million acres of Hoosier farmland yielding just shy of one billion bushels of corn. That’s a profit of nearly $3.5 billion. While much of that corn goes to industrial food, biofuels, and livestock feed, we eat our fair share of it straight off the cob, and there’s no better setting for sinking your teeth into a hot, butter-dripping ear of corn than at local festivals and fairs. Even just the smell of roasting corn is beguiling as you stroll past stands staffed by local food vendors and area Lions Clubs, who raise a good portion of their annual charity budgets by helping to cook up corn at the State Fair. And though deep-fried Oreos, Dairy Bar shakes, and that other corny contender, the corn dog, tend to steal the show, true Hoosier food lovers always save some room for the original item.

“I grew up surrounded by cornfields in rural Paragon, Indiana, and I still love it,” says Northside Social executive chef Dean Sample, whose affection for the food of the Indiana State Fair runs so deep he’s offering a four-course pairing of fair-inspired dishes and cocktails on July 20 (call 317-253-0111 for reservations). “My grandparents grew tons of corn every year, as well as my crazy uncle, and we’d always throw a few ears over the coals at backyard barbecues.” Why roasting instead of boiling or grilling with the husk removed? “Roasting is definitely one of the best ways to retain the flavor without leaching out too much of the sugars or the nutrients,” Sample says. “Plus, the corn husk makes a great handle for holding the ear while you eat it.”

Sample, whose dishes often showcase Low Country or Louisiana influences, provides this rich and kicky Bayou riff on Mexican elotes, popular street corn slathered in mayonnaise and grated cheese. But you can serve yours with just butter and salt if you prefer. “My wife and I often dress up our corn with Cajun seasoning when we get it at the fair,” Sample says, “so that was my inspiration.”

You can roast your corn more slowly over charcoal, if you prefer. But the oven is quicker and provides more even heat. Be sure not to remove the husks when cleaning, and take care to cover all the kernels when replacing the husks.

Roasted Corn with Cajun Seasoning, Remoulade, and Parmesan

Serves 3-4

Ingredients:

Corn

8 ears of corn, preferably local, in the husk

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 cup parmesan cheese, finely grated (optional)

Cajun Seasoning

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

2 ½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cayenne

3⁄4 teaspoon white pepper

3⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1⁄2 teaspoon dried oregano lea ves

Remoulade Sauce

2 cups mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Crystal (or other brand) hot sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 teaspoons prepared horseradish

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon celery salt

1 teaspoon paprika

Instructions: