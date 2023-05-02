Revisit: Gallery Pastry Shop

HER ORIGINAL northside location had its charms, but Gallery Pastry Shop co-owner Alison Keefer won’t miss the logistical challenges of that tucked-away flagship. “We’ve been cooking on butane burners with no hood, and our walls were literally crumbling,” says the restaurateur who moved the operation to a more suitable spot in March, bumping the number of Gallery locations to four.

With an eye toward honoring the building’s existing 1930s Art Deco-inspired design, Keefer worked with the local artists of Blice Edwards to incorporate postmodern details, such as vintage amber glass and textured arches, into the restaurant’s new home (the former Next Door American Eatery). Other upgrades include a three-way liquor license and a new bar program; a heated, dog-friendly patio; and a private dining space with its own entrance. 4573 N. College Ave., 317-820-5526, sobro.gallerypastry.com