Revisit: Patachou on Pine

RESTAURATEUR Martha Hoover (whose local empire includes several Cafe Patachou locations, as well as Napolese Pizzeria, Public Greens, Petite Chou Bistro & Champagne Bar, and Apocalypse Burger) never stepped inside the previous incarnation of her newest location, Patachou on Pine—a sweet open concept cafe perched above Zionsville’s Lions Club Park. She wouldn’t have recognized it, anyway. The former garage that housed The Lemon Bar for five years went from shabby chic to regular chic when Patachou made over the space in August. “We took the building back down to its studs,” says Hoover. This newest version of her 34-year-old Cafe Patachou concept features pale blue walls, bistro-style cane chairs, and plenty of patio. At about 1,800 square feet, it ranks among the smallest restaurants in the Patachou fleet. “But I have always been attracted to small spaces,” Hoover says. 95 E. Pine St., Zionsville, 317-344-6700