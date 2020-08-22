×

Revisit: Peppy Grill

Bacon, eggs, toast, and hash browns.

Peppy Grill cooks up classic diner fare. Photo by Tony Valainis

Back in spring, when many restaurants were bracing for COVID closures, one Fountain Square institution was putting the final touches on an expansion. No surprise that restaurant was Peppy Grill. For more than half a century, the diner has fed wee-hour revelers the kind of short-order fare the city has had less of as time goes by. Having survived economic ups and downs and even two Health Department closures in 2018, the spiffed-up original reopened last summer, while a second location debuted near IUPUI. A charming interior (curved booths, black-and-white tile, cartoon murals) gives the new spot an airy feel that regulars from the lovably shabby flagship might not recognize. Yet favorites such as griddled patty melts, platter-sized breaded tenderloins, and legendary all-day breakfasts will be familiar. As for that twinge of guilt you get for trashing your diet at 2 a.m. or dragging in the next morning with a hangover? That will follow the Peppy Grill brand wherever it lands. 910 W. 10th St., 317-653-1932

A graduate of IU’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, Terry Kirts hails from a town in Illinois so small it didn’t have a restaurant until he was in the 8th grade. Since 2000, he’s more than made up for the dearth of eateries in his childhood, logging hundreds of meals as the dining critic for WHERE Indianapolis, Indianapolis Woman, and NUVO before joining Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in a number of literary journals and anthologies, including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the poetry collection To the Refrigerator Gods, published by Seven Kitchens Press in 2011.
