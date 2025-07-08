Swoon: Salt Opens Up In Carmel

THOSE FAMILIAR with Salt from its decade-old showcase spot on Mass Ave might be surprised this August, when its new iteration opens at Carmel City Center. The moodily lit restaurant has entered its coastal era on the north side, with a bright and airy dining room that feels a bit like a Malibu power lunch destination. Yes, we said “lunch,” as Salt’s Carmel outpost is its initial foray into daytime dining, with former Gallery owner Alison Lineberry on deck to develop lunch and weekend brunch menus. One example: this Indiana tomato salad served with the catch of the day. But fear not, your favorite Salt dinner dishes will remain. “Seafood will always be our first passion and guiding light,” company spokesperson Caroline Smith says.

11 City Center Dr., Carmel