Scarlet Lane’s Hoosier Charcuterie

When the owners of Irvington suds spot Black Acre Brewing Co. wrapped up a decade-long stint on Washington Street in February, Scarlet Lane Brewing Company wasted little time in announcing plans to move in. Among the items added to the menu, the Hoosier Charcuterie Board is less a celebration of Italian meats as it is a tribute to all things fried, such as golden provolone sticks, breaded cheddar cubes, crispy pepperoni slices, and pickles, served up with marinara and your choice of house-made sauce, from steakhouse aioli to honey-lemon vinaigrette. 5632 E. Washington St., 317-757-6066