Scarlet Lane’s Hoosier Charcuterie

What are the elements of an Indiana “charcuterie” spread? Deep-fried everything, of course.

 

When the owners of Irvington suds spot Black Acre Brewing Co. wrapped up a decade-long stint on Washington Street in February, Scarlet Lane Brewing Company wasted little time in announcing plans to move in. Among the items added to the menu, the Hoosier Charcuterie Board is less a celebration of Italian meats as it is a tribute to all things fried, such as golden provolone sticks, breaded cheddar cubes, crispy pepperoni slices, and pickles, served up with marinara and your choice of house-made sauce, from steakhouse aioli to honey-lemon vinaigrette. 5632 E. Washington St., 317-757-6066

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
